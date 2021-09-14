Tiaty MP Kamket charged with incitement over Laikipia skirmishes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya Sept 14 – Tiaty MP William Kamket has denied charges of incitement to violence over insecurity in Laikipia which has left eight people dead, among them three police officers.

Hundreds were also displaced in the insecurity that stemmed from cattle raids in Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Charges read out to the legislator stated that on July 16 at Amaya area of Tiaty in Baringo during a meeting, he uttered words which were calculated to promote feelings of hatred between various communities in Ol-moran area.

He however, denied the charges when he was arraigned before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui who ordered he be detained until Thursday when she will rule on his bond application filed by his lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich.

Ng’etich said that for the four days his client had been out on bond he attended court without any coercion and he’s not a flight risk.

“My Client is a sitting Member of Parliament and a resident of Nairobi, who also owns a house in Nakuru and Tiaty all of which are well-known; so there should not be any fear that he can leave the country before his trial or bail hearing,” he stated as he pointed out that Kamket is constantly under the radar of the Parliamentary Police.

“I pray that my client is retained on Sh 500,000 in the miscellaneous application, the money be converted to cash bail in the file,” said Ng’etich.

State Counsel Alloys Kemo objected to the application saying that Kamket is a person of immense influence who may interfere with witnesses as the investigators finalize their case.

Ng’etich had earlier called for more reinforcement of his client’s security detail after he claimed that his life was in danger after being severally linked to the ongoing strife in Laikipia County.

“My client fears the exposure by security apparatus may expose him to being taken out by either the system or anyone with ill intent,” he told the Nakuru Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The government has intensified security in Laikipia having opened a new police division.

The area is also under a dusk to dawn curfew to facilitate a security operation.