Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
An aerial view of JKIA in Nairobi.

Kenya

Surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi worries Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – A surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has triggered a crackdown 0n foreigners staying illegally in Kenya.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government said there was a surge in the transits in the past four months.

“Majority of these travellers have originated from Pakistan and have valid transit visas to Saudi Arabia that are issued on arrival,” said Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary for Interior and Citizen Services.

Kibicho said the government was alarmed by the threat of COVID-19 pandemic posed by the influx of foreigners transiting through the country.

“Subsequently, the government has ordered an immediate crackdown on foreigners who are in the country illegally,” he said, “The exercise will be undertaken by the Department of Immigration and the National Police Service.”

He also warned that “going forward the government will restrict the number of foreigners transiting through the country to levels that do not pose a risk to Kenya’s national interests.”

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uhuru’s Cabinet Reshuffle: Wamalwa moves to Defence as Keter sent to Devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffled his Cabinet Wednesday, sending Eugene Wamalwa to the Defence Ministry where he will replace Monica...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chiloba’s new appointment touches raw nerves

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – The appointment of former electoral commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba to head the Communications Authority (CA) touched off...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya aims to vaccinate 50,000 prisoners in a week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28- The Government has launched a 5-day mass COVID-19 vaccination exercise for inmates and prison staff at the Naivasha Prison. The...

19 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya sustains low COVID-19 positivity rate at 4.0pc as 255 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28- The Ministry of Health said 255 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the country Tuesday from a sample size...

23 hours ago

Kenya

MP Opiyo Wandayi pushing law to block graft suspects from holding public office

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has rolled out a legislative process to lock out public officers facing corruption charges from...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya targeting to vaccinate 5.8 million people by October 20

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- The Ministry of Health now says that it is targeting to vaccinate at least 5.8 million people by October 20...

2 days ago

Kenya

Man stabs friend to death over boda boda fare disagreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27-An argument between two friends over who should pay for their boda boda ride ended tragically, after one of them stabbed...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kenya’s contraceptives uptake drops during COVID-19 era

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 26 – Contraceptive use among women of reproductive age dropped significantly in 2020/2021 financial year, owing to the advent of COVID-19...

3 days ago