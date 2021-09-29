Surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi worries Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – A surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has triggered a crackdown 0n foreigners staying illegally in Kenya.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government said there was a surge in the transits in the past four months.

“Majority of these travellers have originated from Pakistan and have valid transit visas to Saudi Arabia that are issued on arrival,” said Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary for Interior and Citizen Services.

Kibicho said the government was alarmed by the threat of COVID-19 pandemic posed by the influx of foreigners transiting through the country.

“Subsequently, the government has ordered an immediate crackdown on foreigners who are in the country illegally,” he said, “The exercise will be undertaken by the Department of Immigration and the National Police Service.”

He also warned that “going forward the government will restrict the number of foreigners transiting through the country to levels that do not pose a risk to Kenya’s national interests.”