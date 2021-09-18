Connect with us

Ruto and Matiangi have been on collision path with the CS openly declaring, in thinly veiled references, that he does not take orders from anyone in Cabinet other than President Uhuru Kenyatta/FILE

I'M NOT TO BLAME!

Super CS owes you an explanation on hiked fuel prices: Ruto tells Kenyans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again castigated his colleagues in the cabinet accusing them of engaging in politicking at the expense of addressing issues that affect the ordinary citizens.

He told a roadside gathering in Malava, Kakamega County on Saturday that “those running the government owe Kenyans an explanation on the hiked fuel prices” in a veiled reference to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who has been overseeing government since 2018 when Ruto fell out of favour with the Head of State.

The DP had on Thursday urged the ministries of Energy and Petroleum to work with the relevant agencies and the Parliamentary Committees to address the steep rise in fuel prices.

On the 2022 succession politics, Ruto accused both President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga of betraying him even after he played a pivotal role in their ascension to top positions in government referring to Odinga’s role as Prime Minister post-2007 and Kenyatta’s two terms as President.

More to follow…

