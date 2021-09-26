Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bahar Jalali, an Afghan-American academic, wears an Afghan traditional dress in her home in Glenwood, Maryland, September 24, 2021

World

Social media campaign highlights colorful Afghan clothing to protest Taliban dress code

Published

Glenwood (United States) (AFP), Sep 26 – After seeing photos of black-clad Afghan women in full face veils at a pro-Taliban rally in Kabul, Bahar Jalali, an Afghan-American historian, launched a campaign highlighting the vibrant colors of traditional Afghan dresses.

“I was very concerned that the world would think that those clothing worn by those women in Kabul was traditional Afghan clothing, and I don’t want our heritage and culture to be misrepresented,” said Jalali, who lives in Glenwood, Maryland, about an hour’s drive from Washington.

Jalali, 56, created the social media hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture, which quickly became popular, with women posting photos of themselves wearing colorful, embroidered Afghan clothing and smiling for the camera.

“Afghan women don’t wear hijab,” Jalali told AFP.

“We wear a loose chiffon headscarf that reveals the hair. And anybody who’s familiar with Afghanistan history, culture, knows that the clothing worn by those women have never been seen before in Afghanistan,” she said, referring to demonstrators at the pro-Taliban protest at a university lecture in Kabul earlier this month.

About 300 women — covered head-to-toe in all black in accordance with strict new dress policies for women in education under the Taliban — waved Taliban flags, as speakers railed against the West and expressed support for the hardline Islamists.

“Afghan women don’t dress that way. Afghan women wear the colorful dresses that we showed the world.”

“Afghan women wear the colorful dresses that we showed the world,” says Bahar Jalali © AFP / SAUL LOEB

Women’s rights in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 stint in control, but since returning to power last month, they have claimed they will implement a less extreme rule.

Women will be allowed to attend university, as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, and women must wear an abaya robe and niqab, which cover the whole body and face, save for a slit for the eyes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jalali moved to the United States when she was seven.

She remembers Afghanistan under secular rule, with some women wearing short skirts and sleeveless dresses on the streets of Kabul, while others choosing to wear headscarves.

In 2009, Jalali returned to Afghanistan to teach history and gender studies at the American University in Kabul, in what was the country’s first gender studies program.

After 8.5 years there, she returned to the United States and now teaches Middle Eastern history at Loyola University Maryland.

“My students were very passionate about gender equality, male and female students,” she recalled.

“So I really can’t imagine how this new generation of Afghanistan that has never witnessed Taliban rule, that has grown up in a free and open society, is going to be able to adjust to this dark period that Afghanistan has now entered.”

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 25 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the...

18 hours ago

Afghanistan

What we know about the Taliban’s political agenda

Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep 25 – A month after seizing power following a lightning offensive in Afghanistan, the Taliban this week completed their interim government...

1 day ago

Afghanistan

Taliban says girls to return to school ‘soon as possible’

Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep 21 – The Taliban said on Tuesday Afghan girls will be allowed to return to school “as soon as possible”, after...

5 days ago

World

Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets ahead of UN talks

New York, Pakistan, Sep 21 – Pakistan on Monday called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan assets frozen after the...

5 days ago

World

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

Kabul (AFP), Sep 20 – Fears were mounting in Afghanistan on Monday as the Taliban tightened their grip on women’s rights, slashing access to...

6 days ago

World

Three blasts kill at least two in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Kabul (AFP), Sep 18 – Two people were killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, at least one of...

September 18, 2021

World

Taliban replace women’s ministry with notorious vice department

Kabul (AFP), Sep 17 – The Taliban appeared Friday to have shut down the government’s ministry of women’s affairs and replaced it with a...

September 17, 2021

World

$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

Kabul (AFP), Sep 15 – Afghanistan’s central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from...

September 16, 2021