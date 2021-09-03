Sifuna tells off Wanjigi over NDC demand, says party to determine nomination procedure  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told off business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi over his calls for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to pick the party’s flag bearer for the 2022 presidential election.

Sifuna, who addressed the press at the party headquarters in Nairobi’s Lavington on Friday, said the party will use any of the four procedures laid out in its regulations to pick a its candidates for various seats.

“The rules provide for four ways of nominating party candidates. You can have nomination through consensus, direct ticket, delegates or through universal suffrage,” Sifuna said in a veiled reference to demands made by Wanjigi when he visited the party headquarters on August 27.

He was however quick to note that in cases where primaries are conducted, the party will endeavor to ensure credible processes.

“We have been given very specific instructions by Party Leader Raila Odinga that this time around the party nominations must be free and fair and be seen by everyone to be free and fair,” he said.

The ODM Secretary-General stated that any interested aspirant should acquaint themselves with the party’s rules before seeking to be nominated.

He added every member will have an opportunity to make their decision on the best route to take; whether to pick candidates through nominations or party primaries.

During his visit on August 27, Wanjigi had made a raft of demands including the unveiling of a delegates list prior to the delegates conference.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the news conference on Friday, Sifuna also told off those celebrating the fall of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment process saying that the invalidation of the process by the court was a loss for Kenyans.

Sifuna stated ODM party has been on the forefront in advocating for gender equity in the country and that they will continue fighting for the rights of women.

“It is the women of this country who lost, because all the good ideas that were in BBI have been lost, and the people from North Eastern who were championing for an increase in equalization fund,” he said.

He also defended the recent comments by Odinga regarding revenue allocation among counties when he suggested Mandera was getting more than a fair share compared to Murang’a which elicited mixed reactions from a section of leaders.

The controversial statement forced the former Prime Minister to issue a clarification during a meeting with Nairobi’s Eastleigh Business Community on Tuesday, saying it was misinterpreted by his political rivals.

“When Raila Odinga speaks about the difference between Kiambu, Mandera or Marsabit, he does not mean that funds meant for Mandera should be given to Kiambu, he simply means people from both counties should get their rightful share in terms of resources,” he said.

Sifuna termed the response from a section of leaders regarding the issue as propaganda.