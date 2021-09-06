Show Kenyans the source of your wealth, Jubilee party tells Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – The ruling Jubilee Party has called on Deputy President William Ruto to explain the source of his wealth acquired within a short period of time in an escalating fall out in the succession politics.

Led by the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the party officials said Ruto had acquired massive wealth which he cannot explain, even though he is a known businessman.

“In fact it is time he produced the manual to Kenyans on get rich quick that will be beneficial to his hustler movement,” Tuju said during a press conference at the party headquarters where he accused Ruto of ditching the party that sponsored him to office to his new outfit, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Ruto fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018 when he felt sidelined following teh famous handshake between the president and former prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He said the recent revelation by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i that Ruto owns five helicopters, two high-end hotels in Nairobi and Mombasa, thousands of acres of land among others calls for proper explanation.

“The Deputy President is on record not long ago saying that he was worth Sh100 million, and he said it on television, so where did he acquire all this wealth from and how.”

Tuju said it was time Ruto showed his tax remittance proof to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from his vast businesses.

Tuju also urged Ruto to tame his allies following “attacks on the first family.”

He said Ruto had crossed the line by failing to tame his political allies from attacking the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and the first family in advancing their agenda, including on social media.

Following the statement by Matiang’i, some of Ruto’s allies made comparisons with the first family, saying Kenyatta’s source of wealth has never been questioned.

“They have no respect, these unwarranted attacks on the first family must stop. The founding president is not around to defend himself,” Tuju said.

He was referring to remarks made by Ruto’s allies following a statement by Matiangi last week when he outlined the Deputy President’s wealth when answering questions from MPs in the parliamentary security committee where he was summoned to explain why General Service Unit (GSU) officers were withdrawn from Ruto’s residences and replaced by Administration Police.

National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya called on Ruto to act on his conscience and resign since he was no longer working on behalf of Jubilee government.

“He should just consider resigning,” Kimunya said.