Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto when he addressed journalists at his official residence in Karen a day after the seven-judge bench upheld the May 14 Constitutional Court judgment that nullified the BBI process lauded the judges for defending the Constitution saying they demonstrated courage/CFM

Headlines

Show Kenyans the source of your wealth, Jubilee party tells Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – The ruling Jubilee Party has called on Deputy President William Ruto to explain the source of his wealth acquired within a short period of time in an escalating fall out in the succession politics.

Led by the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the party officials said Ruto had acquired massive wealth which he cannot explain, even though he is a known businessman.

“In fact it is time he produced the manual to Kenyans on get rich quick that will be beneficial to his hustler movement,” Tuju said during a press conference at the party headquarters where he accused Ruto of ditching the party that sponsored him to office to his new outfit, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Ruto fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018 when he felt sidelined following teh famous handshake between the president and former prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He said the recent revelation by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i that Ruto owns five helicopters, two high-end hotels in Nairobi and Mombasa, thousands of acres of land among others calls for proper explanation.

“The Deputy President is on record not long ago saying that he was worth Sh100 million, and he said it on television, so where did he acquire all this wealth from and how.”

Tuju said it was time Ruto showed his tax remittance proof to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from his vast businesses.

Tuju also urged Ruto to tame his allies following “attacks on the first family.”

He said Ruto had crossed the line by failing to tame his political allies from attacking the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and the first family in advancing their agenda, including on social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Following the statement by Matiang’i, some of Ruto’s allies made comparisons with the first family, saying Kenyatta’s source of wealth has never been questioned.

“They have no respect, these unwarranted attacks on the first family must stop. The founding president is not around to defend himself,” Tuju said.

He was referring to remarks made by Ruto’s allies following a statement by Matiangi last week when he outlined the Deputy President’s wealth when answering questions from MPs in the parliamentary security committee where he was summoned to explain why General Service Unit (GSU) officers were withdrawn from Ruto’s residences and replaced by Administration Police.

National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya called on Ruto to act on his conscience and resign since he was no longer working on behalf of Jubilee government.

“He should just consider resigning,” Kimunya said.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tuju to Ruto: You have crossed the line, tame your allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has asked Deputy President William Ruto to tame his allies following “attacks on...

34 mins ago

BBI

Mt Kenya’s political eruption: What is Karua, Kiunjuri, Kanini Kega and others up to?

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Mount Kenya is erupting, politically, as the country draws closer to August 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and...

52 mins ago

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals. The...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 880,320 more Moderna vaccine doses from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 480 coronavirus cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Kenya recorded 480 COVID-19 infections Sunday amid an accelerated nationwide vaccination campaign. Kenya is vaccinating her population with Astrazeneca,...

21 hours ago

BBI

Day of drama as Ruto climbs Mt Kenya amid rising political temperatures

NYERI, Kenya Sep 5 – Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Nyeri County was characterised by high drama on Sunday when youths opposed to his...

22 hours ago

Capital Health

J&J HIV vaccine trial halted amidst low viability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial has been stopped in South Africa (SA) after it failed to show...

1 day ago

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J vaccine doses from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination efforts...

1 day ago