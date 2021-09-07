Senators want Prengei’s Minority Protection Bill passed in his honour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 7 – A section of Senators have pledged to approve the Minority Protection Bill, in honour of Nominated Senator the Late Victor Prengei who fronted it.

Senators Enock Wambua (Kitui), Amos Wako (Busia) and Irungu Kangata (Muranga) stressed that minorities and marginalized communities should have the opportunities in positions of leadership.

“In Kenya we focus too much on numbers, where we say that politics is a game of numbers which unfortunately tends to leave minorities behind and yet it is from the minorities that we can have national leaders who can bring the entire country together. For instance, they used to say former President Moi was not Nandi but he was from Tugen Community which is a small marginalized sub-tribe. He used that minority factor to lead the nation for 24 years,” Senator Wako said.

“Leaders from the minority must get an equal opportunity to provide leadership beyond their communities. There is no better way of doing that, that to make sure that as colleagues of our departed friend we fast-track a Bill that he had drafted, if we can do that, it shall be a great honour on the rights of the minorities and marginalized communities in this country,” Wambua added.

Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar led the Senators in marking a moment of silence as she eulogized him as an peaceful, amiable and distinguished lawmaker who championed the rights of minority groups.

“The Late Prengei, relentlessly advocated for the human and land rights of minority communities and actively participated in community projects aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of the people. He will be fondly remembered as a steadfast leader, an ardent defender of devolution and for upholding the rule of law and constitutionalism,” The Deputy Speaker said in her speech.

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and Nominated Sylvia Kasanga renewed the appeal for national and county governments to review the emergency service response mechanisms which they feel are not adequate.

“I hear that when he got involved in this accident, there was no prompt action to try and save his life. He stayed at the accident scene before he was rescued. In the 21st Century we should not have such things, we must improve our emergency services. Maybe if there was a prompt response, maybe his life would have been saved,” Khaniri told Senators present in the Senate Chamber.

“10 years into devolution, we still have horror stories from Kenyans on how emergency services are handled in this country. Our highways are death traps and we have to question this; what has happened to all the ambulances, where is the policy that hospitals must save a life first before they can ask how you are going to settle that service,” Senator Kasanga observed.

Senators also asked the Jubilee Party to nominate someone from the Ogiek Community to replace the late Prengei who died on August 16 following a road accident in Nakuru.