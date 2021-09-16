Ruto urges House, petroleum ministry to address steep rise in fuel prices

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Ministry of Petroleum to work with relevant bodies and Parliamentary Committees to address the steep rise in fuel prices.

He said the fuel price increase will translate to a general rise in the cost of living.

“This is mistaken in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.

Dr Ruto asked public officers to get to work and offer right advise to the Government so that “right decisions on people issues are made”.

“We must team up and manage this situation that threatens to go out of hand,” he added

He regretted that leaders were absconding their duties by engaging in politics that was adding no value to the people.

He was addressing grassroots leaders from Kandara Constituency at the State Residence in Karen on Thursday.

Lawmakers Alice Wahome, Irungu Kang’ata and Kimani Ichungw’ah attended the meeting.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Tuesday hiked pump prices by Sh9.5 average signaling tough times ahead across many sectors of the economy.

EPRA announced the pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene would increase by Sh7.58, Sh7.94, and Sh12.97 per litre respectively in Nairobi.

“The prices are inclusive of the eight percent value-added tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” EPRA said in a statement.

The National Treasury had moved to stabilize fuel prices in June after crude prices soared to the highest levels in three years as a result of production cuts by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations.

Sh1.4 billion was set aside for the operations of the fuel price stabilization mechanism in the second 2020/21 supplementary budget estimates.