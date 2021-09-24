Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking at Katheka, Kitui West, where he convened a women and youth empowerment forum, DP Ruto urged the residents to align with leaders focused on uniting the country/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto takes bottom-up gospel to Kalonzo’s lower eastern turf

Published

KITUI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken campaigns for his bottom-up economic model to Kitui in a bid to woo residents to back his presidential ticket in the August 2022 election.

Ruto’s visit to Kitui on Friday came within a week of a similar visit to Makueni on Tuesday, both considered the political bedrock of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking at Katheka, Kitui West, where he convened a women and youth empowerment forum, DP Ruto urged the residents to align with leaders focused on uniting the country.

“We all have the opportunity to unite all Kenyans inclusive Kitui people in our UDA party. I wish to ask you to support me so that we work together,” Ruto pleaded with Kitui residents.

The Deputy President said he was best placed to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is due to set down in 2022 after completing two five-year terms in office.

He defended his bottom-up economic approach, saying it would guarantee the trickling down of economic fortunes to Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid.

“We will successfully reduce the gap between the rich and the poor if we agree to work together in unity,” said Ruto.

Allied legislators who accompanied him including Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) and Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu) defended Ruto’s economic model saying it will inject much-need support to small and medium enterprises.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto was also accompanied by former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama who chairs his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, a fierce critic of the Deputy President gave the tour a wide berth.

Ngilu has been opposing Ruto’s 2022 bid saying the Deputy President would misgovern the country should he ascend to power.

At one point, she asked the DP to resign from the government instead of castigating President Kenyatta’s administration from within.

The first-term Governor who served in President Kenyatta’s first Cabinet following a pre-election deal with the two principals has been championing for an opposition alliance bringing together former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Musyoka and other leaders to challenge Ruto in 2022.

She was an ardent campaigner of the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional review process declared null and void by both the Constitutional Court and the Court of Appeal, through which the opposition alliance had hoped to hammer a pre-election deal for sharing of an expanded national executive.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

DP Ruto: BBI was dangerous to Kenya, we need an apology from its backers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 -Deputy President William Ruto has described the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the most “dangerous assignment” carried out by the...

18 hours ago

HANDSHAKE

NCIC welcomes Church offer to reconcile UhuRuto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20-The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has waded into the mediation talks aimed at ironing the differences between President Uhuru...

4 days ago

I'M NOT TO BLAME!

Super CS owes you an explanation on hiked fuel prices: Ruto tells Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again castigated his colleagues in the cabinet accusing them of engaging in politicking...

6 days ago

MEDIATION

DP Ruto welcomes church offer to mediate rift with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed the Catholic Church offer to mediate the rift between him and President Uhuru...

September 16, 2021

MEDIATION

Catholic Bishops offer to mediate Uhuru-Ruto talks to avert chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Catholic Bishops have offered to mediate talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto as the two...

September 15, 2021

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto says access to affordable credit at the heart of bottom-up economic regeneration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to push for access to affordable credit for traders, as part of measures...

September 14, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto says bottom-up economy will empower Kenyans, nothing else will

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Plan will deliver Kenyans from the yoke of selfish...

September 11, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Matiangi urges national administration officials to be vigilant ahead of 2022 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has called on the security administrators to be on the lookout for early violence...

September 9, 2021