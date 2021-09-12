Ruto: Stop attacking the wheelbarrow, tell us the simplicity of the Orange

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the Hustler Movement is the solution to tribal politics in the country and told off those dismissing its symbol-the wheelbarrow.

He noted that the majority of Kenyans from across the country had embraced the movement through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, despite the differences in their backgrounds.

“It is uniting Kenyans for a common goal; it is creating a revolution in Kenya,” he said, telling off leaders castigating UDA party symbol, the wheelbarrow.

Speaking on Sunday at the Global Cathedral Church in Lang’ata, Ruto exuded confidence that the Hustler Nation will form the next Government.

“People did not expect that the next leadership of Kenya will come from this most unlikely quarter,” he noted.

The Deputy President said those who have a problem with the simplicity of the wheelbarrow “should tell us of the complexity of the orange.”

Ruto called on the youth to play a leading role in the search for solutions to the country’s problems.

He said: “The solutions to the challenges that we face are in the hands, talents, efforts and knowledge of the young people.”

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir, Millicent Omanga, Soipan Tuya, David Ole Sankok, Gabriel Tongoyo, Florence Jematia George Theuri, Gideon Koske and Lemein Korei.

Omanga said the Hustler Movement is anchored on the Bottom-Up economic model that seeks to uplift the poor.

Theuri and Ms Soipan said the National Conversation had changed from the interests of politicians to that of the people.

“As the Hustler Nation we have the sole intention to transform this country,” said Jematia.