Ruto: Stop attacking the wheelbarrow, tell us the simplicity of the Orange
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – The Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit on Sunday declined to give opposition luminaries led by ODM...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Deputy President William Ruto now says better suits the description a “survivor” having survived numerous political battles in his...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12 – Interfaith Council Chairman Archbishop Anthony Muheria has urged politicians to desist from holding rallies both in public and places...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has warned politicians against holding political meetings in the Laikipia security designated area...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Plan will deliver Kenyans from the yoke of selfish...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Kenya is expecting 2 million doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to boost the ongoing vaccination drive which the...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 -According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), A large multi-country Phase 3 trial of the Sinopharm vaccine has shown that...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans have lost confidence in the Opposition. He said when its leaders had...