Ruto says politicians wasted time on BBI at the expense of reviving the economy
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- Kenya recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the caseload in the country to 246,530. The new cases were detected...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged legislators to rise to the occassion and save Kenyans...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has challenged Members of Parliament to move the debate on fuel from the roadsides to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrived in Dubai Sunday to attend the 2021 Voice Achievers Awards ceremony where...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has outlined a raft of intervention measures he says are capable of addressing challenges facing...
NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 19-A medical doctor was arrested in Nakuru County on Saturday for allegedly killing his tw0 children by injecting them with an...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has hit out at the Government for employing unorthodox ways to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The Ministry of Health has reported 515 new COVID-19 infections raising the number of cases documented since March 2020...