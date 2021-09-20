Connect with us

DP William Ruto addressing a roadside crowd in Ndumberi, Kiambu after attending a church service on September 19, 2021.

HANDSHAKE

Ruto says politicians wasted time on BBI at the expense of reviving the economy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Deputy President William Ruto says it was awkward for politicians to prioritise constitutional changes when the economy was limping.
He said the country’s priority should always be economic recovery aimed at getting a majority of Kenyans out of poverty.
Ruto pointed out jobs creation and the empowerment of small businesses as some of the areas that needed urgent focus.
He said the country had already lost four years in pursuing unproductive constitutional changes at the expense of the country’s development agenda.
“The Big Four agenda stalled because the Opposition joined us but with a ulterior agenda,” he said.
Ruto spoke on Sunday in Kiambu County where he held a series of rallies after a prayer service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA)- Gathaithi in Githunguri.
Leaders present were Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs Kimani Ichung’wah, Rigathi Gachagua, Alice Wahome, Njuguna Wanjiku, George Kariuki, James Gakuya, Victor  Munyaka, Isaac Mwaura, Gathoni Wa Muchomba and Silvanus Osoro, and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.
The Deputy President said that he was advocating for the Bottom-Up Economic Model because it takes into consideration the needs of the millions of ordinary people.
He further noted that the revolutionary approach will address the sticky issue of inequality in Kenya.
Governor Nanok urged Kenyans to support leaders who have the will to transform the country’s economy from its current state.
He said: “We want a leader who will manage our economy well.”
Ichung’wah said Parliament’s priority will be reducing fuel prices and passing legislations that will uplift Kenyans from poverty.
Munyaka called on the relevant stakeholders to review the price of petrol to save Kenyans from high cost of living.
On his part, Waititu called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to make up with his deputy to take Kenya back to the transformation path that was started in 2013.
The former Kiambu Governor said a section of rogue civil servants had taken advantage of the situation and used anti-corruption to fight politicians allied to Ruto.
Gachagua faulted those accusing Ruto of visiting Mt Kenya “without permission”, saying he was free to visit any part of the country anytime.
At the same time, Ruto urged politicians to keep politics out of the Church and allow Christians to worship peacefully.

