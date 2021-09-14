Ruto says access to affordable credit at the heart of bottom-up economic regeneration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to push for access to affordable credit for traders, as part of measures to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

Speaking at a forum with small scale traders drawn from Nairobi at the State residence in Karen on Tuesday, the DP said all traders should be accorded an equal opportunity for their business to thrive.

The DP also noted that most traders had been pushed out of business after being blacklisted by the Credit Reference Bureau as a result of punitive interest rates.

“Government must provide a mechanism where traders will access credit, we must avail credit at between 3 per cent to 5 per cent so that they too can do business like all other business people,” said Ruto.

The DP asked the traders to vote in leaders who will champion their interests in the 2022 general election, and not to be misled into voting along tribal lines.

“Let’s avoid politics of tribalism. Where your interests are is where your vote should be,” he said.

Ruto further said he will continue with his Kazi ni Kazi initiative, as well as promoting the bottom-up economic model despite being criticized by his opponents.

The DP said his preferred economic model is deliberately designed to position small and medium-sized enterprises at the centre of Kenya’s growth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am man on a mission I have no room to retreat and I have no luxury to surrender,” the DP said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga recently termed Ruto’s Kazi ni Kazi mantra as deceptive, saying he stands for decent and well-paying jobs.