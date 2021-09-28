Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto hosted a section of lawmakers at his official residence on Monday to discussed the proposed amendments to the NHIF Act/DPPS

Capital Health

Ruto rallies allied MPs to support changes to NHIF law

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to Members of Parliament to support the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Bill which seeks to make every Kenyan access health cover.  

He said the ambitious law will benefit millions of people who have not been able to access medical care due to lack of finances.

“This is a historic day; all MPs should step foward and pass the Bill which is already four years behind schedule,” he said.

If passed, Dr Ruto added, it will cushion Kenyans against the burden of medical bills.

“Many Kenyans have been impoverished by hospital bills. Today, we have a reason to have a brighter future,” he explained.

He was speaking on Tuesday when he engaged small-scale traders from Nairobi Embakasi West, Westlands, Kamukunji and Makadara at the Karen Residence, Nairobi County.

Leaders present were MPs George Theuri, Nixon Korir, Millicent Omanga, John Kiarie, Gachoni Wa Muchomba, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and several MCAs.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto said the Hustler nation will strive to create an enabling environment to small traders across the country if it gets power.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the Bottom-Up Economic Model will ensure that businesses operate in a conducive environment for them to sprout and grow.

“They are the engines of our economic growth. Hence, we must give them the maximum attention and support instead of criminalizing them,” he argued.

Ruto said majority of Kenyans were making a living through micro enterprises and should be given priority, just like other big businesses.

He also challenged his competitors to come up with a plan that will challenge the Bottom-Up Approach instead of criticizing it.

“We must stop politics of hatred and tribalism. Let us compete on the platform of issues and development agenda,” he said.

Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru said Nairobi has become unbearable for many small traders to operate in.

She accused the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and County Government for mistreating traders.

“We have to stop treating hawkers as criminals,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto takes bottom-up gospel to Kalonzo’s lower eastern turf

KITUI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken campaigns for his bottom-up economic model to Kitui in a bid to woo...

4 days ago

BBI

DP Ruto: BBI was dangerous to Kenya, we need an apology from its backers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 -Deputy President William Ruto has described the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the most “dangerous assignment” carried out by the...

5 days ago

HANDSHAKE

NCIC welcomes Church offer to reconcile UhuRuto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20-The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has waded into the mediation talks aimed at ironing the differences between President Uhuru...

September 20, 2021

I'M NOT TO BLAME!

Super CS owes you an explanation on hiked fuel prices: Ruto tells Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again castigated his colleagues in the cabinet accusing them of engaging in politicking...

September 18, 2021

MEDIATION

DP Ruto welcomes church offer to mediate rift with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed the Catholic Church offer to mediate the rift between him and President Uhuru...

September 16, 2021

MEDIATION

Catholic Bishops offer to mediate Uhuru-Ruto talks to avert chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Catholic Bishops have offered to mediate talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto as the two...

September 15, 2021

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto says access to affordable credit at the heart of bottom-up economic regeneration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to push for access to affordable credit for traders, as part of measures...

September 14, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto says bottom-up economy will empower Kenyans, nothing else will

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Plan will deliver Kenyans from the yoke of selfish...

September 11, 2021