Ruto rallies allied MPs to support changes to NHIF law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to Members of Parliament to support the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Bill which seeks to make every Kenyan access health cover.

He said the ambitious law will benefit millions of people who have not been able to access medical care due to lack of finances.

“This is a historic day; all MPs should step foward and pass the Bill which is already four years behind schedule,” he said.

If passed, Dr Ruto added, it will cushion Kenyans against the burden of medical bills.

“Many Kenyans have been impoverished by hospital bills. Today, we have a reason to have a brighter future,” he explained.

He was speaking on Tuesday when he engaged small-scale traders from Nairobi Embakasi West, Westlands, Kamukunji and Makadara at the Karen Residence, Nairobi County.

Leaders present were MPs George Theuri, Nixon Korir, Millicent Omanga, John Kiarie, Gachoni Wa Muchomba, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and several MCAs.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto said the Hustler nation will strive to create an enabling environment to small traders across the country if it gets power.

He said the Bottom-Up Economic Model will ensure that businesses operate in a conducive environment for them to sprout and grow.

“They are the engines of our economic growth. Hence, we must give them the maximum attention and support instead of criminalizing them,” he argued.

Ruto said majority of Kenyans were making a living through micro enterprises and should be given priority, just like other big businesses.

He also challenged his competitors to come up with a plan that will challenge the Bottom-Up Approach instead of criticizing it.

“We must stop politics of hatred and tribalism. Let us compete on the platform of issues and development agenda,” he said.

Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru said Nairobi has become unbearable for many small traders to operate in.

She accused the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and County Government for mistreating traders.

“We have to stop treating hawkers as criminals,” she said.