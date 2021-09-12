Connect with us

ACK Bishop Rev Rose Okeno was consecrated as the Bishop of Butere Diocese. The first woman to hold that position in Kenya.

Reverend Rose Okeno is Kenya’s first female Anglican Church Bishop

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 -Reverend Rose Okeno has been consecrated as the first female bishop in the history of the Anglican Church of Kenya, in a ceremony presided over by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

Okeno trounced two male competitors to be elected Head of Butere Diocese.

The elections, which were presided over by the Diocesan Chancellor Myron Mukuna went into the second round of voting after the preliminary vote failed to produce an outright winner.

Running against the Bishop-elect were Venerable John Anzaya and Reverend Harrison Etindi.

Okeno has been the acting bishop following the resignation of Bishop Tim Wambunya in September last year.

The consecration ceremony was attended by a host of prominent leaders including ODM Leader Raila Odinga, ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya but they were not allowed to speak.

