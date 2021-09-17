Connect with us

Businessman Jimi Wanjimi came under a hail of stones from ODM supporters in Migori on September 17, 2021.

Kenya

Return of political violence in Kenya as Jimi Wanjigi stoned Migori

Published

MIGORI, Kenya Sep 17 – Businessman Jimmy Wanjingi came under a hail of stones in Migori Friday, when youths disrupted his roadside rally.

In a viral video, Wanjigi has just started addressing a roadside rally from the sunroof of a four-wheel-drive vehicle when youths started hurling stones at him.

He quickly tucked back before his convoy sped off, causing panic among his entourage and handlers.

“When I say ODM, say Fagia Wote (sweep all of them),” these are the remarks that seem to have infuriated a section of youth who hurled stones directly at him, missing him by a whisker.

Several ODM leaders and officials led by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna condemned the incident.

“My office is in contact with the office in Migori for a full brief on reported cases of violence targeted at one of our members Mr. Jimmy Wanjigi. I have also tried to reach Mr. Wanjigi on phone to confirm he is OK. Full brief to follow,” he tweeted.

Wanjigi is advocating for democratic nominations in Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic (ODM) party, describing him as “old and tired.”

“Raila has fought for liberation for the last 30 or so years, so it is time he quits the stage,” Wanjigi was quoted as saying in one his public meetings.

Odinga is eying the presidency on his party, which has never held democratic nominations for the presidential ticket.

And that is what Wanjigi is now advocating for.

On Friday, Wanjigi kicked off his tour of Luo Nyanza, seen as the political bedrock of Odinga, the former Prime Minister.

Wanjigi was earlier scheduled to address a rally at Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church where Orange ODM supporters had started streaming in before it was disrupted.

Youths armed with crude weapons stormed the venue beating up party delegates who scampered for safety.

Majority of the delegates were injured during the fracas that left a trail of destruction in the church.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas to restore nomalcy.

Rev. Joshua Ater, a senior member of the church says they moved swiftly to terminate the contract they had with the ODM officials.

The youths were heard saying they won’t allow Wanjigi to have a meeting in Migori.

Wanjigi later arrived at the venue to find the compound gates locked.

Wanjigi’s tour of the Nyanza region was opposed by a section of local party officials who accused him of organizing a tour without informing them.

He arrived in Kisumu on Thursday where he castigated party officials whom he said won’t intimidate him as he seeks to wrestle the ODM party ticket ahead of next year’s General Election.

He was expected to visit Siaya County on Saturday before winding his tour in Kisumu on Sunday where he is scheduled to attend a church service at Kibuye Catholic church.

