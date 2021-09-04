Regulator suspends 81 lottery pay bill numbers in 8 months over unauthorized adverts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), working in conjunction with Safaricom PLC, has suspended 81 pay bill numbers for various unauthorized radio and television promotions over an eight-month period ending in August.

The Board’s Director Peter Mbugi said the suspension that took place between December 202o to August 2021 is part of the ongoing crackdown aimed at curbing the rampant betting and gaming in the broadcasting space.

“These activities by the media have harmful impact on the public and especially children,” he said.

While citing the economic effects brought forth by COVID-19, Mbugi decried that a majority of radio stations in particular had resorted to exploitative and unauthorized gambling so as to remain afloat.

Mbugi said the Board is working with the Communication Authority (CA) with a view of establishing harmonized guidelines and procedures relating to adverts and programming on gaming aired by radio and television stations.

“This will ensure the two agencies work together to reign in any media house violating gaming, lottery and the betting advertising guidelines,” he said.

Members of the National Assembly are also considering amendments to the Gaming Bill 2019 to tighten the law on betting and gaming activities in the country.

The Gaming Bill 2019 is currently before the Committee of the Whole House.

The amendments according to the Information, Communication and Innovation (ICT) Committee chaired by Marakwet West MP William Kisang are premised on the need of protecting children who have been cited to be more susceptible to the harmful gaming activities.

Mbugi noted that the enactment of the Gaming Act will go a long way in regulating gaming activities in the country.

The BCLB has also incorporated the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) so as to review and update the regulatory framework on promotions of gambling and betting on media platforms.

CA has also initiated engagements with the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) with the aim of addressing the issue relating to appropriate classification of gaming related programming including adverts.

KFCB is in the process of rolling out sensitization programs for various stakeholders on gambling.