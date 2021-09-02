Reconstruction begins for school destroyed by floods in Baringo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Salabani Primary School, which was destroyed by floods in Baringo County earlier this year has received a new lease of life after ChildFund Kenya moved in to rehabilitate it.

Working with its local partner Central Rift Community Development Program (CRCDP), ChildFund has committed Sh31 million to support the rehabilitation of the school by constructing eight primary and two ECD classrooms, an administration block and four pit latrines.

Ground-breaking for the reconstruction was at the weekend led by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha, who applauded the partnership ChildFund has with the community, saying the new classes will provide the 163 pupils in pre-school and 273 in primary a conducive learning environment.

ChildFund Africa Regional Director Chege Ngugi said natural disasters such as floods disrupt learning, increase absenteeism and slow down syllabus coverage which results in poor academic performance.

Started in 1964 under a tree, the mixed day school is located in Salabani Location in Baringo South Sub-County. The community then mobilized resources and constructed four classrooms in 1970 before ChildFund intervened and constructed eight permanent classrooms, administration block, three toilets and installed a water tank in 1997.

Earlier this year, floods from Baringo and Bogoria destroyed 21 school facilities and infrastructures for many schools. Salabani Primary was hit hardest with the ECD Centre still submerged, forcing it to relocate to a new site with semi-permanent iron sheet structures.

Touched by the school’s plight, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Services, Simon Chelugui, appealed to ChildFund for support. Under the project, the primary section will be equipped with 400 desks while the pre-primary school will get 170 chairs and 45 tables.

Chelugui said the Government recognizes the importance of children in society and is committed to protect them from all forms of violence using various policy and legal frameworks.