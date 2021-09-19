Raila’s strategy to end youth unemployment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has outlined a raft of intervention measures he says are capable of addressing challenges facing millions of youth in the country, including unemployment.

In his twitter series dubbed Raila’s Youth Agenda, the former Prime Minister said youth should be given a tax holiday of seven years in addition to extending tax incentives to organizations and companies that offer employment to them.

Odinga further stated that ease of doing business must start by giving particular emphasis to and providing accountability mechanisms for how easy it is for young people to start a venture and build a business.

“Real action must be taken not just policies on paper to enable young people to start and stay in business. Maintain a data bank on skilled youth, source support, including extending specific incentives to SMEs ran by craftsmen and artisans and ensure that their passions become professions, industries and jobs,” Odinga tweeted.

He pointed out that creation of Youth Commission with equal representation of both genders and tasking it with advancing the participation of youth in all spheres of public and private is key in helping the youth.

“When the youth make up 75 per cent of our population, it beats logic to have an institution that is meant to help them placed at National Treasury, under a small toothless secretariat. This age group can bring limitless opportunities to our country but only if they are trained and then provided with opportunities to implement their knowledge and skills,” he stated.

Odinga has declared interest to vie for the presidency in his fifth attempt in next year’s succession politics when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term ends.

Odinga who is keen on the backing of youthful voters, two weeks ago said he will focus on preparing Kenyan youths for “jobs of the future and not jobs of yesterday.”

He said believes in decent and well-paying jobs for the youth.

“People who were promised digital jobs, who were promised knowledge-based economy, who were promised double digit economic growth, are now being offered wheelbarrows being told Kazi ni Kazi. That is fraud. That is a route I promise Kenyans I can never take,” he said.

Odinga said he would prioritize education by ensuring that students who qualify for university don’t miss the opportunity due to lack of fees.