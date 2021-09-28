Raila’s big plan for the youth as he meets Mt Kenya power brokers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has called for the empowerment of youth in the country as Kenya seeks to become an economic powerhouse, saying this is his priority should he take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta’s second and final term will come to an end in August next year.

“The youth can be a blessing or curse if depending on the way you use them. If they are not well empowered, they become delinquents, criminals, drug addicts, but if they are properly empowered, they become a source for wealth creation,” Odinga said, when he was hosted by Mt Kenya Foundation leaders at Safari Park hotel, Nairobi.

While addressing delegates at the meeting, the former Prime Minister stated that the current unemployment rate of 39 percent is worrying adding that the issue needs urgent intervention.

Leaders in the meeting, mainly from Mt Kenya have vowed to support Odinga in his fifth stab at the presidency, saying he is a safe pair of hands for the country and the region in an apparent reference to his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto.

Odinga added that 75 percent of the population in the country comprise people under the age of 35 stating that the challenges affecting them needed to be addressed.

The opposition chief attributed the high rate of unemployment in the country to mismatch between the skills and the demands of the market saying that Kenyan institutions have failed to teach their students important skills

“We have so many young people running around with papers, degrees from universities here. There are a number of investors coming in the country looking for people to employ but the current qualifications our institutions are giving are irrelevant to the demand of the market,” he said.

Odinga stated that the government need to review the curriculum to address the situation adding that the country was losing a lot of money training unemployable people.

He also pointed out that the high wage demand in the country was putting off investors and employers who prefer employees from oversees as opposed to Kenyans who ask for higher wages.

“The investors come here looking for manpower but the demand in terms of wages is too high. For a quarter of what these guys are demanding you can get an engineer from India. That’s what a lot of employers are doing in Industrial Area.

The ODM leader further said that Kenya has a huge economic potential if adequate and favourable business policies are put in place.

He added that to achieve this, Kenya needed to lower its operating costs to attract more investors in the country.

Odinga stated that the market is flooded with cheap imported goods from external sources which is killing industries in Kenya, adding that the government needs to look into the issue.

He further said that the country should promote its Buy Kenya Build Kenya Initiative in a bid to capture the Kenyan market before expanding to regional markets.

“I believe very strongly that this country is playing below its capacity. Kenya does not serve to play in the field its playing right now,” he said.