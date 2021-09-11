Raila to declare State House bid based on outcome of voter listing in October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 11 – Four-time presidential candidate and leading opposition figure Raila Odinga will decide whether to make a fifth attempt in August 2022 based on the outcome of the continuous voter registration drive set to be conducted in October.

The ODM party leader on Saturday said he will only join the race to State House if he is assured of enough votes from his strongholds.

“I want to go for this post when I am convinced that I have strong warriors behind me,” he said.

Raila who spoke in Rarieda Constituency during a burial of a former councillor in the area said his supporters should utilize the registration window to convince him to stand again.

He said those turning 18 years old should be encouraged to apply for Identity Cards and register as voters.

“We need numbers and everyone eligible to vote must ensure they register as voters ahead of the coming polls,” he said.

He called upon leaders to mobilize locals when Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) begins mass registration.

His brother Oburu Odinga, who accompanied him to the burial, said the registration team must be aided to reach to the grassroots.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Even if it means mobilizing funds among leaders, we will do so that nobody is left behind during this exercise,” he said.

Raila said he will, in the meantime, continue his countrywide tours to “unite the country,” under his Azimio la Umoja initiative launched on August 17.

“We took a break but we’re now back,” he said.