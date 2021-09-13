Raila says unity key in achieving economic prosperity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has called for unity across the country for economic prosperity.

During a tour of Kajiado County on Monday, the former Prime Minister said no economic model can succeed in a divided country.

Odinga was in the county to popularise his Azimio La Umoja initiative, his new political slogan as he prepares to launch his 5th stab at the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

“We recognize that for prosperity and growth, we need unity and stability. No economic or governance model, however well crafted, can thrive in an environment of chaos, disunity and instability,” he told the meeting that brought together local leaders among them area Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

Odinga is touted as one of the leading candidates alongside Deputy President William Ruto to vie for the presidency as succession politics hots up in the country ahead of the August 9 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term will end.

Kenya belongs to us all. We must begin thinking of how to build a country where citizens and leaders are free to pursue sectional interests, but still put the country's interest above their own.#AzimioLaUmojaKajiado — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 13, 2021

Other notable candidates eying the seat include Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper party), Gideon Moi (KANU), Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a Governor) former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, businessman Jimi Wanjigi among others.

