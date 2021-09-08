Raila says handshake did not derail Jubilee agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – ODM party leader Raila Odinga has distanced himself from claims that he is the man behind the derailed development delivery in Jubilee government.

Speaking while receiving defectors to ODM party, Odinga that in Jubilee’s first term, President Uhuru Kenyatta was a cornered man due to ‘undercutting from his Deputy William Ruto.”

The former Prime Minister alluded that the handshake was the remedy to the challenges the president faced and that is why he “has been able to deliver in his second term.”

He was responding to constant accusations from Ruto that Jubilee has not been able to deliver during the second term due to the government’s dalliance with the Opposition.

Odinga and DP Ruto have been tearing each other, politically, as they seek to position themselves for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Ruto is campaigning on a social empowerment platform, vowing to empower the youth and anyone in the pyramid base through his Bottom-up economic model which Odinga has dismissed as not practical.

He has however, lately embraced social democracy which aims at bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

