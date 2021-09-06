Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks to boda boda riders during a meeting on September 6, 2021 in Nairobi.

County News

Raila calls for unity in meeting with boda boda riders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to embrace unity as succession politics take centre stage in the country ahead of the August 2022 elections.

Speaking when he met boda boda riders at Uhuru Park on Monday, Odinga said Kenyans should allow politicians to divide them on their social status , tribe or political affiliation.

“We must walk together to change this country. Mine is a call to unity. We need to be united as one people despite our different tribes if we want to experience change and development in our country,” Odinga said.

He assured the riders that he will fight for their rights following numerous complaints, including harassment by police and county government enforcement officers.

“The issues you have raised here are pertinent. They are not something that you have made up. They are realities that you face every day which require solutions,” Odinga said.

Other concerns raised by the riders include insecurity among others.

