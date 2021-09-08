PSC declares declares 2 EACC commissioner slots vacant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Public Service Commission has advertised for two positions at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following the resignation of two commissioners. Commissioners Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia tendered their resignations on September 1 in letters addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

PSC said the applicants must be degree holders with an experience of not less than 10 years in ethics and governance, law and public administration.

The commission stated that interviews for shortlisted candidates will be conducted on September 15 and 16, further saying names of the shortlisted candidates will be published on the Commission’s website.

“Due to the strict statutory guidelines, interviews will be conducted on 15th and 16th September, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be informed by telephone and email on 14th September, 2021 applicants are therefore required to provide the required contact details,” the PSC notice read.

The PSC also called on persons with disabilities, the marginalized and minorities to apply for the vacant positions.

Maalim and Macharia were among five commissioners that were appointed by the President Kenyatta for a term of six years in 2015.

The EACC lauded the two former commissioners for the role they played while serving in the commission. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

EACC Chairperson Eliud Wabukala stated that the efforts made by the outgoing commissioners had improved the “stability and performance of the commission”.

“On behalf of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the two members for their immense contribution in strategic direction, policy formulation and oversight in the management of the affairs of the commission” the anti-graft agency said in a statement following the resignation of the two commissioners.

The anti-corruption watchdog comprises of a Chairperson and four commissioners.