Prosecution closes case in Willy Kimani murder trial after presenting all evidence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The prosecution on Thursday closed its case in the murder trial of slain lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a driver, after presenting all the evidence and witnesses it intended to.

This paves way for the defense team to cross-examine what prosecution presented to court.

Willie Kimani was murdered in 2016 together with his client Josephat Mwenda and a taxi driver Joseph Muiruri in what sparked outrage in the legal fraternity.

Prior to his death, Kimani had filed a complaint against a senior policeman accused of shooting his client, a boda boda rider and he was last seen at Syokimau police station.

The accused persons include former police officers Fredrick Leliman, Leonard Mwangi, Silvia Wanjiku and Stephen Chebulet.

Special Prosecutor Nicholas Mutuku assisted by Betty Rubia said they had submitted all the evidence gathered, after the testimony of the last witness Inspector Mwangi who testified before Lady Justice Jessie Lessit.

“Inspector Mwangi said the evidence gathered from mobile phone data had placed Peter Ngugi in the scenes of crime pertinent to the murder. He added that Ngugi’s confession implicated Ole Leliman and Leonard Mwangi,” the prosecution stated.

Police informer Peter Ngugi in 2019 narrated in excruciating detail how the three were killed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Inspector Mwangi also told the court that Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku who were on duty at the Syokimau Administration Police Post failed to follow proper booking procedure, by failing to record the arrest of the deceased persons in the occurrence book.