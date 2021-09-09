Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Four police officers are facing murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and driver who were killed in 2016. CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Prosecution closes case in Willy Kimani murder trial after presenting all evidence

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The prosecution on Thursday closed its case in the murder trial of slain lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a driver, after presenting all the evidence and witnesses it intended to.

This paves way for the defense team to cross-examine what prosecution presented to court.

Willie Kimani was murdered in 2016 together with his client Josephat Mwenda and a taxi driver Joseph Muiruri in what sparked outrage in the legal fraternity.

Prior to his death, Kimani had filed a complaint against a senior policeman accused of shooting his client, a boda boda rider and he was last seen at Syokimau police station.

The accused persons include former police officers Fredrick Leliman, Leonard Mwangi, Silvia Wanjiku and Stephen Chebulet.

Special Prosecutor Nicholas Mutuku assisted by Betty Rubia said they had submitted all the evidence gathered, after the testimony of the last witness Inspector Mwangi who testified before Lady Justice Jessie Lessit.

“Inspector Mwangi said the evidence gathered from mobile phone data had placed Peter Ngugi in the scenes of crime pertinent to the murder. He added that Ngugi’s confession implicated Ole Leliman and Leonard Mwangi,” the prosecution stated.

Police informer Peter Ngugi in 2019 narrated in excruciating detail how the three were killed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Inspector Mwangi also told the court that Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku who were on duty at the Syokimau Administration Police Post failed to follow proper booking procedure, by failing to record the arrest of the deceased persons in the occurrence book.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants put on notice as illicit brew crackdown kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has put alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants on notice, accusing them of being part of the...

1 hour ago

STATE VISIT

PHOTOS: Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid in Kenya for 3-day official visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid arrived in Nairobi on Thursday morning for a three-day State Visit to Kenya. Kaljulaid was...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns fashion icon Orie Rogo Manduli as a trailblazer

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran politician and fashion icon Mary Orie Rogo Manduli as a woman of many firsts...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL DISASTER

Kenya declares drought a national disaster in 29 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – The government has declared drought that is ravaging parts of the country, a national disaster following a meeting between...

16 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 649 infections  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9- The Ministry of health has reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 4,830....

17 hours ago

Kenya

Nationwide Youth Competition “Fursathon” announces 3 winners

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Three youth were announced as winners of the National Youth Council’s Fursa Vs Economic Recovery Challenge for their innovative...

21 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why Raila is best candidate for 2022 elections

There are few conversations in this country that attract as much debate like the place of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kenya’s governance...

1 day ago

A3+1

AU-CARICOM endorses A3+1 bloc to champion Africa, Caribbean agenda in the UNSC  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The A3+1 bloc of Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday received an endorsement from...

1 day ago