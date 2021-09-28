Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta, who is also the current Chairman of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), said it was unfortunate that Covid-19 had overshadowed all the efforts that had gone into fighting malaria/PSCU

Capital Health

President Kenyatta urges global leaders to sustain momentum in fight against Malaria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the global community to remain focused on the fight against malaria despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The President, who is also the current Chairman of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), said it was unfortunate that Covid-19 had overshadowed all the efforts that had gone into fighting malaria.

“As a result, we have tended to forget that pandemics such as malaria are greatest killers today in the African continent than Covid is.

“Let us get our partners to understand that it is in the interest of everybody that we keep our eye on the ball. The fight against malaria, the fight against TB and the fight against HIV/AIDs – these are all critical fights that will ensure that we are better placed not only to fight the current pandemics but also help us prepare against future pandemics,” the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Monday evening at State House, Nairobi in a virtual address to the End Malaria Council (EMC), a group of global public sector and business leaders that sees malaria eradication as a critical health and development priority.

EMC seeks to drive progress towards ending malaria by ensuring the eradication of the disease remains high on global and regional agenda with strong political, financial and technological commitment from leaders at all levels.

President Kenyatta emphasized the need to focus on ALMA’s four-point agenda, top among them being enhancing digitalisation and use of real-time data including sharing country malaria scorecards which can also be used to support the fight against current and future pandemics.

“In fact, we did launch our own ALMA Scorecard Hub and this is part of our agenda during our two-year term. This real-time data gives us greater transparency, accountability, and also evidence-based decision-making,” the President said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted that the scorecard hub has been used by countries to publish their scorecards, with 10 countries including Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana already sharing their scorecards through the online platform.

“…many others are documenting best practices not only to fight malaria but also to establish ground rules for fighting future pandemics as well. I would like to urge ownership of this kind of scorecards by individual countries,” President Kenyatta said.

The President informed the meeting that ALMA has engaged Regional Economic Communities (RECs) at the Heads of State and Government level to address key challenges and provide solutions in the fight against malaria.

“And we are asking them to include and mainstream malaria into the regular agenda of the individual RECs, because you cannot combat this disease in one country and forget that through our porous borders the problem is never contained within one country,” the President said.

He said ALMA has also created End Malaria Councils and Funds to boost high-level, multi-sectoral engagement and involve advocacy at all level of governance as well as launched the ALMA ‘Youth Army’.

“The ALMA ‘Youth Army’ is what is going to be our best defense not only in the battle against malaria but it will also create a cadre that will help Africa fight future pandemics as well,” the President said.

In this regard, the President said Kenya had engaged youth through the ‘kazi mtaani’ program that has enabled them to clean their neighborhoods and helped in the reduction of water and vector borne diseases, including malaria, in their communities.

The meeting attended by EMC global members including former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, Mr Bill Gates, Dangote Group CEO Mr Aliko Dangote and WHO Ambassador for Global Strategy and Health Financing Ray Chambers, acknowledged the progress of President Kenyatta’s ALMA agenda in the fight against malaria.

The EMC members agreed on the need to strengthen community health systems as part of scaling up malaria eradication efforts in Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and ALMA Senior Advisor Dr Willis Akhwale among others also attended the virtual meeting.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Lamu Kenya Navy Base a big boost for maritime security, Blue Economy

The new Kenya Navy Base in Manda Bay, Lamu County will greatly boost Kenya’s counter-terrorism efforts while strengthening the country’s ability to secure her...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Budget Controller, 14 MPs nominated for national awards

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 25 – Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o and 14 Members of Parliament have been nominated to receive honorary awards t...

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

The plight of Wanjiku and not self-seekers’ demand should be key in 2022 race

What if Mount Kenya politicians spread their demands too thin? Well, we all agree that the region is vote rich, but without a presidential...

3 days ago

BBI

DP Ruto: BBI was dangerous to Kenya, we need an apology from its backers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 -Deputy President William Ruto has described the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the most “dangerous assignment” carried out by the...

5 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta roots for greater private sector participation in post Covid-19 recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on governments to involve the private sector more in their post Covid-19 plans saying the...

September 20, 2021

Kenya

Kenya has made progress in implementation of SDGs, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said Kenya had made commendable progress towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development...

September 20, 2021

HANDSHAKE

NCIC welcomes Church offer to reconcile UhuRuto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20-The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has waded into the mediation talks aimed at ironing the differences between President Uhuru...

September 20, 2021

MEDIATION

DP Ruto welcomes church offer to mediate rift with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed the Catholic Church offer to mediate the rift between him and President Uhuru...

September 16, 2021