Prepare for heavy rains from tomorrow, weatherman warns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that over 21 Counties are set to experience heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

The Department urged farming communities in those counties to take advantage of the expected rains and maximize on crop yield through appropriate land-use management.

“Remember to continue harvesting rainwater for future use,” the Department tweeted.

Some of the Counties where the rainfall is expected include parts of West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Nandi, Laikipia, Kericho, Nakuru, Nyamira, Bomet, Migori, Homa Bay, Narok, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi and some parts south coast Counties

Meanwhile, it said, most remaining counties of North-eastern, North-western, South-eastern Lowlands will generally remain dry while strong southerly winds of over 25 12.5m/s are expected over parts of Turkana and the eastern half of the Country.

The country has in the last one month been experiencing dry weather with sporadic showers in some parts.