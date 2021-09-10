Connect with us

Preliminary investigations revealed that a communication gadget recovered from the scene had been issued to Inspector Soita, who is the in-charge of Lower Kabete patrol base/FILE

ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE

Police Inspector, Constable in custody for robbery with violence

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Two police officers are in custody on charges of attempted robbery with violence following an incident within Kioko area in Dagorreti on Wednesday.

The officers identified as Inspector Evans Soita and Constable John Kemboi stationed at Spring Valley Police Station are said to have walked into Stephen Kamotho’s shop in Dagoreti, where an altercation occurred leaving the shop owner injured.

“According to a police report filed by the shop owner Stephen Kamotho at Kikuyu police station, the complainant detailed how two smartly dressed men who identified themselves as police officers, stormed his shop and brandished their firearms,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Thursday.

The DCI said that the officers attempted to handcuff the victim during the incident but he resisted arrest and raised alarm, attracting the members of the public who came to his rescue.

The officers fired in the air as they escaped from the scene.

“In the ensuing melee, Soita lost his police communication pocket phone, as he took to his heels for dear life. Luckily, police officers on patrol based at Kikuyu, rushed to the scene of the incident & managed to dissuade the mob & recover the crucial police communication gadget,” the DCI said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a communication gadget recovered from the scene had been issued to Inspector Soita, who is the in-charge of Lower Kabete patrol base.

The DCI further said that the two officers were arrested and disarmed and detained at the Gigiri Police Station, pending arraignment.

The victim who sustained injures on his left hand and stomach was rushed to Nile Hospital for treatment.

 

