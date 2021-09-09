PHOTOS: Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid in Kenya for 3-day official visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid arrived in Nairobi on Thursday morning for a three-day State Visit to Kenya.

Kaljulaid was expected to meet her host President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in the afternoon.

Other engagements lined up for her included a meeting with Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa and the European Union delegation in Kenya.

President Kaljulaid was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Cabinet Secretaries Monica Juma (Defence) and Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs).