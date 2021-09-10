Connect with us

Capital News

Africa

Patriachal mindsets still affects women in high level professions, like neurosurgeons

Published

More on Capital News

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

IEBC targets 6mn voters in continuous registration drive slated for October

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has committed to register at least six million new voters in October,...

12 mins ago

business

Kenya suffers huge job losses as Covid pummels economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Kenya’s economy shrank for the first time in three decades last year as the country was battered by the coronavirus...

43 mins ago

World

Xi holds extensive strategic communication with Biden

BEIJING, China, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning took a phone call from his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden,...

56 mins ago

Kenya

IPOA launches a probe on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Kiamaiko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Haila Asanake in Nairobi’s...

1 hour ago

CLEANUP CAMPAIGN

Estonian leader to participate in street cleanup initiative in Nairobi on Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Visiting Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid is on Saturday scheduled to participate in a cleanup exercise in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi creates new sub-county in troubled Laikipia in efforts to tame clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The government has created a new Sub-County in the troubled Laikipia County with an aim of enhancing security in...

2 hours ago

World

‘America was very far away’: How Afghans remember 9/11

Kabul (AFP), Sep 10 – When hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Centre in the United States, Afghans were still reeling from their...

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenyatta, Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta meet in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met the President of Rotary International Shekhar Mehta who paid him a courtesy visit...

4 hours ago