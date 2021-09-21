Orengo fits well at national stage, not county: Oparanya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 21 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya has denied claims that he is against the candidature of James Orengo in the Siaya gubernatorial race in the 2022 General Election.

Oparanya had spoken in Dala FM, a Luo radio station, where he challenged Siaya Senator not to go for the Siaya seat.

He says he was misunderstood, and sought to clarify that he meant Orengo should be closer to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga who is making his 5th stab at the Presidency.

“Some of those people who are trying to misinterpret what I said, they are trying to do it out of context,” he said.

Orengo is the current Siaya Senator and has made his intentions known to vie for the county Governorship position.

Oparanya says he is not against the candidature of Orengo but feels that he should not abandon Raila at the national stage to come at the grassroots to fight for the Governor’s seat.

Speaking to the journalists in Kisumu, Oparanya who is the Kakamega Governor says Orengo has done a lot to the party in terms of litigations.

“Orengo is a very close friend of mine, he has been one of the most committed members of the ODM party. He has been in politics even longer than me,” he said.

He says Raila now needs his lieutenants closer to him to give advice on many fronts and Orengo is one of them.

“Orengo needs to be closer to the party, closer to Baba, he should be closer to us as we go up there to the national level,” he said.

However, he says the decision lies with Orengo since it is a personal pronouncement and the people of Siaya who will make the verdict at the ballot.

“If he decides to go for Governorship that is alright, I have no problem. It is the Siaya people who will make that decision,” he said.

Oparanya says some people have picked up the issue for political expediency.