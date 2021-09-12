Ole Sapit says ACK pulpit will not be misused by politicians

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – The Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit on Sunday declined to give opposition luminaries led by ODM Leader Raila Odinga an opportunity to address a congregation which had attended the consecration of Reverend Rose Okeno, as the Bishop of Butere Diocese.

This came moments after he announced that the Anglican Church will no longer allow political utterances to be made from its pulpit.

“I have barred the habit of politicians being given the opportunity to speak in any of our churches. I am even advising the members of the media who are busy mounting their equipment, not to bother because they will not talk here. They can address you after the service has ended,” he stated.

ACK Archbishop stood his ground even as a section of the crowd jeered him in an attempt to get him to change his stance that no politicians will be allowed to address the congregation henceforth.

But he went on to simply read out the names of Odinga, Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution Cabinet Secretary), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC Leader), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma Senator), Francis Atwoli (COTU Secretary-General), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), James Ongwae (Kisii Governor), Charity Ngilu (Kitui Governor) and a host of MPs who were in attendance.

The leaders then walked out.

Ole Sapit who has in the past banned announcement of offertory contributions from the politicians, asked the congregation to understand his action noting that some politicians have often abused the pulpit as a launching pad for insults towards their opponents much to the dismay of the faithful who attend the Sunday Service for spiritual nourishment.

“The ACK is a no-go zone, for political rhetoric and whatever happens. We have also seen instances where the Church is no longer identified as a place of worship because when a sermon is given it does not get the attention, instead what is aired is the political utterances in the Church,” the ACK Archbishop said.

On many occasions, politicians are attracted to churches because of ‘the ready-made crowd’ and not necessarily because of the gospel.