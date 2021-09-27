Ogiek elders endorse nomination of Ngugi to replace Prengei

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – Elders from the Ogiek community have endorsed the nomination of Isaac Ngugi to replace the late Victor Prengei as a nominated Senator.

Prengei died last month in a car accident in Nakuru, rendering the seat vacant.

They also lauded the appointment of one of their own Peter Cheruiyot to serve as a Regional Director in the ruling Jubilee party headquarters.

Some of the community members had complained that Jubilee ought to have named Cheruiyot to take over from Prengei.

“I want to urge my Ogiek community to stand with the party and the nominated Senator Ngugi so as to ensure he propels the dream and belief the community had in me,”Cheruyoit said.

During the funeral service of the late Senator, members of the Ogiek community asked the Jubilee party leadership to consider nominating one of their own as Prengei’s replacement.

The newly appointed Regional Director has also urged Ngugi to not only represent the concerns of the youth but the issues of the minority tribes at large.

“We urge Nominated Senator Ngugi to not only represent the youth but the minority groups which include Ogiek, El Molo in Turkana, Wata in Tana River, Boni in Lamu among others,” Cheruyoit urged.

Cheruiyot was elected Nakuru Jubilee branch secretary ahead of the 2017 General Election and has remained a fierce supporter of the party in the region.