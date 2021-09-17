ODM urges probe on chaos meted on Wanjigi as Junet blames unnamed figure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is demanding a thorough investigation into Friday’s chaos which drew criticism from some of its rival parties who have used the incident to perpetuate the narrative that ODM does not practice democracy.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed said the sponsor of the chaos is well-known.

Junet who is also the Suna East MP and Party’s Director of Elections claimed that he had been a victim of similar plots.

“As a leader of Migori County I take great exception to the incident earlier today where a political event was disrupted. While sponsors of political chaos in Migori are known, myself having been a victim on numerous occasions, this cannot go on,” he said.

Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on his part has directed the ODM Migori Office to provide him with a full brief of the incident.

He further confirmed that he had spoken to Wanjigi on the phone and assured him that the party will not tolerate any form of attack on any of its members.

“My office is in contact with the ODM Party Office in Migori for a full brief on reported cases of violence targeted at one of our members Jimmy Wanjigi. I have also tried to reach Wanjigi on the phone to confirm he is OK. Full brief to follow,” the ODM SG said.

It is very unfortunate what has happened today in Migori. Violence has no place in politics. I hope ODM Party Leader @RailaOdinga will join me in condemning it in the strongest terms. I also urge the security agencies to take up this matter. pic.twitter.com/qUSfCNSJ2u — Jimi Wanjigi (@JimiWanjigi) September 17, 2021 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The party, which enjoys massive support in the region, had earlier issued a statement condemning the incidents while it urged for tolerance and accommodation of every political view.

Wanjigi came under a hail of stones in Migori Friday, when youths disrupted his roadside rally.

The businessman had just started addressing a roadside rally from the sunroof of a four-wheel-drive vehicle when youths started hurling stones at him.

He quickly tucked back before his convoy sped off amid panic among his entourage and handlers.

“When I say ODM, say Fagia Wote (sweep all of them).”: these are the remarks that seem to have infuriated a section of youth who hurled stones directly at him, missing him by a whisker.

Wanjigi is advocating for democratic nominations in Raila Odinga’s Orange Party, describing him as “old and tired.”

Odinga is eyeing a fifth stab at the presidency through his party, which has never held democratic nominations for the presidential ticket.

Wanjigi kicked off his tour of Luo Nyanza, seen as the political bedrock of Odinga, on Thursday to popularize his bid for the presidency while rooting for free and fair primaries.

The businessman was earlier scheduled to address a forum at Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church where Orange ODM supporters had started streaming in before it was disrupted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Youths armed with crude weapons stormed the venue beating up party delegates who scampered for safety.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas to restore normalcy.

Wanjigi’s tour of the Nyanza region was opposed by a section of local party officials who accused him of organizing a tour without informing them.

He arrived in Kisumu on Thursday where he castigated party officials whom he said won’t intimidate him as he seeks to wrestle the ODM party ticket ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Wanjigi was expected to visit Siaya County on Saturday before winding his tour in Kisumu on Sunday where he is scheduled to attend a church service at Kibuye Catholic Church.