Odinga pledges ‘jobs of the future,’ dismisses Ruto’s plan for hustlers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has pledged to focus on bettering the lives of Kenyan youth, should he win the next year’s presidential election.

Odinga who is keen on the backing of youthful voters, on Tuesday said he will focus on preparing Kenyan youths for “jobs of the future and not jobs of yesterday,” while taking a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto’s clarion call of Kazi ni Kazi, which translates all jobs matter.

Odinga said believes in decent and well-paying jobs for the youths.

“People who were promised digital jobs, who were promised knowledge-based economy, who were promised double digit economic growth, are now being offered wheelbarrows being told Kazi ni Kazi. That is fraud. That is a route I promise Kenyans I can never take,” he said.

Odinga said he would prioritize education by ensuring that students who qualify for university don’t miss the opportunity due to lack of fees.

He also commented on the issue of young people being listed in the Credit Reference Bureau which has made it difficult for them to apply for jobs, saying that the cycle must be broken.

Odinga said he is best suited in solving challenges facing the youth, citing a vast experience in government.

He cited his role in President Mwai Kibaki’s government, saying during that period they proved that things can work for all citizens, including enabling access to affordable credit.

Odinga said it’s also during that period when the government laid the ground for fiber optics to go across Kenya for faster, cheaper and reliable internet connectivity.

“There is a commitment I can give the youth of Kenya today. In the event that I fail as a leader to deliver what I promise, I will not invent excuses. I will not change the goal posts,” he said.

The ODM leader who has since hit the ground running selling his manifesto, met with boda boda riders on Monday also assuring them of his support in what is seen as shifting his campaigns to the hustlers, mostly workers in informal employment, a group Ruto has been solidifying as his key voting bloc.