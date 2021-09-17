NMS opens 3 new hospitals in Niarobi’s informal settlements

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Thursday opened three more hospitals in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

NMS Director General Lieutenant General Mohammed Badi was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Dr. Fred Matiang’i (Interior) in the inspection tour and commissioning of the three hospitals; Ng’undu Kamulu Hospital (Level III), Ngomongo Hospital (Level II) and Zimmerman-Pickens Hospital (Level II).

DG Badi said the commissioned hospitals have so far attended to over 70,000 patients including in patient, Surgical Services and Outpatient Services in the hypertensive clinics, psychiatric clinics, maternity clinics, child welfare clinics, Antenatal Clinic), family planning and HIV testing.

CS Matiangi said the government had achieved a lot in terms of service delivery, attributing it to the country’s political stability.

“It is through peaceful coexistence and a stable country that we are able to deliver such developments that touch the lives of Wananchi and uplift them for the better,” said Matiangi.

In August 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed NMS to construct 24 hospitals in informal settlements so as to avail health services closer to the people.

The construction of the facilities was initiated as part of government’s plan to decongest the Kenyatta National Hospital, the country’s referral hospital, as well as Mbagathi, Mama Lucy, Pumwani hospitals.

So far 14 facilities have been commissioning and running.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Badi said they are aiming to have the remaining facilities commissioned in the next few months, so as to meet the President’s directive.

The President led in commissioning five hospitals in July including Level II hospitals at Gichagi- Kangemi , Gatina- Kawangware, level 3 hospitals in Mukuru Kwa Rueben, Tassia Kwa Ndege and Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

The Head of State directed the hospitals offer 24 hour services to residents.

Other hospitals commissioned include Uthiru-Muthua Hospital, Kiamaiko, Kayole-Soweto and Ushirika in Dandora.

In August, NMS Director of Health Services Dr. Ouma Oluga reported that at least 70,000 patients had sought health services in the newly constructed health facilities.