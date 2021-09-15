Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Volunteers offload food and non-food items donated by the County Government of Nakuru at the Ol Moran Catholic Church to assist displaced families. /COURTESY.

Kenya

Nakuru county govt comes to the aid of displaced Laikipia families

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Sep 15 – Nakuru county government has donated foodstuff and other supplies to families that were displaced by the ongoing conflicts in Laikipia County.

Nakuru health chief Dr Kariuki Gichuki handed over the items to Ikinya Matindi, Laikipia’s chief officer for public service.

The donation included maize flour, cooking oil, blankets, mattresses, bar soaps and iron sheets.

Gichuki said the donation was an act of solidarity with people displaced following the skirmishes in Laikipia where the government is undertaking a major security operation. The area is already under a dusk to dawn curfew.

The violence has left 8 people dead among them three police officers, scores injured and dozens of families displaced following cattle rustling incidents in Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Some of the survivors are being treated in Nakuru medical facilities.

Gichuki said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was concerned about the Laikipia situation and his administration will continue to provide support until peace is restored.

Schools reopened in the region on Monday amid tight security, with armed police officers deployed to classrooms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police officers were seen escorting learners and teachers to school as others stood guard in classrooms and around the compound to keep away bandits who have rendered the area insecurity for weeks.

Armed police officers providing security to learners in Ol Moran region of Laikipia on September 13, 2021 when schools re-opened after weeks of intense banditry attacks. /NPS.

Shops and other businesses have also resumed normalcy amid tension as heavy security deployments hunting down cattle rustlers who have caused mayhem in the region since last month, torching schools and stealing catte. At least 8 people were killed and dozens displaced before the government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew that started last week.

“We will not sit and watch people getting displaced from their home in modern times,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi warned during a recent visit there.

Two politicians-former Laikipia MP Mathew Lempurkel and Tiaty MP William Kamket  were arrested and taken to court this week for incitement.

Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai has warned that no political meetings will be allowed in Laikipia Nature Conservancy which was designated as a security zone.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tiaty MP Kamket charged with incitement over Laikipia skirmishes

NAKURU, Kenya Sept 14 – Tiaty MP William Kamket has denied charges of incitement to violence over insecurity in Laikipia which has left eight...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya records 451 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14- Kenya recorded 451 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, raising the caseload in the country to 244,380. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya records 17 new COVID-19 death as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The Ministry of health reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths Monday but all of them were from late filings discovered...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 210,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Poland

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya received another 210,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Poland Monday to boost the ongoing vaccination drive targeting 10...

2 days ago

Kenya

CJ Martha Koome urges lawyers to uphold ethical standards

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep14-Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged lawyers to always adhere to proper ethical conduct, particularly when having financial dealings with their clients....

2 days ago

Kenya

Prepare for heavy rains from tomorrow, weatherman warns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that over 21 Counties are set to experience heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours....

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 269 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.9pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12- The Ministry of Health has reported 269 new COVID-19 infections raising the total caseload to 243,725. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

3 days ago

crime

Man arrested for beating wife to death, then ferried her home in a wheelbarrow

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – A man was arrested in Siaya County on Saturday for beating his wife to death after tracing her to...

3 days ago