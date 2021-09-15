Nakuru county govt comes to the aid of displaced Laikipia families

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya Sep 15 – Nakuru county government has donated foodstuff and other supplies to families that were displaced by the ongoing conflicts in Laikipia County.

Nakuru health chief Dr Kariuki Gichuki handed over the items to Ikinya Matindi, Laikipia’s chief officer for public service.

The donation included maize flour, cooking oil, blankets, mattresses, bar soaps and iron sheets.

Gichuki said the donation was an act of solidarity with people displaced following the skirmishes in Laikipia where the government is undertaking a major security operation. The area is already under a dusk to dawn curfew.

The violence has left 8 people dead among them three police officers, scores injured and dozens of families displaced following cattle rustling incidents in Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Some of the survivors are being treated in Nakuru medical facilities.

Gichuki said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was concerned about the Laikipia situation and his administration will continue to provide support until peace is restored.

Schools reopened in the region on Monday amid tight security, with armed police officers deployed to classrooms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police officers were seen escorting learners and teachers to school as others stood guard in classrooms and around the compound to keep away bandits who have rendered the area insecurity for weeks.

Shops and other businesses have also resumed normalcy amid tension as heavy security deployments hunting down cattle rustlers who have caused mayhem in the region since last month, torching schools and stealing catte. At least 8 people were killed and dozens displaced before the government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew that started last week.

“We will not sit and watch people getting displaced from their home in modern times,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi warned during a recent visit there.

Two politicians-former Laikipia MP Mathew Lempurkel and Tiaty MP William Kamket were arrested and taken to court this week for incitement.

Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai has warned that no political meetings will be allowed in Laikipia Nature Conservancy which was designated as a security zone.