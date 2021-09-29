Nairobi Water to cut off supply in Mombasa Rd to pave way for expressway works

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company on Wednesday announced that it will shut down the water supply pipeline along Mombasa road, due to the ongoing construction of the Express Highway.

The company’s Managing Director Muguna in a notice published on Wednesday said this will take two days starting Thursday, September 30 to Friday October 1, 2021.

He said the shutdown will facilitate interconnection of the relocated pipeline to the old pipeline from the junction of Bunyala Road and Uhuru Highway to the junction of Lusaka Road and Mombasa Road.

“This will enable release of the road meridian to the Expressway road contractor,” he said.

Areas of be affected include Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Standard Gauge Railway, Athi River Export Processing Zone, Coca cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, estates and industries along North Airport Road and Embakasi village and Tassia estate.

Estates along Jogoo Road including Bahati, Makadara, Bahati and Maringo and other adjacent areas will also be affected.

Also, to be affected by the shutdown are General Service Unit (GSU) and Administration Police (AP) training schools, Nairobi Inland Container Depot, and the whole of industrial area and adjacent areas.

Residents and customers in the affected areas were asked to use available water sparingly until the supply is restored.