Nairobi Expressway operator advertises 38 jobs ahead of planned completion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The operator of the Nairobi Expressway, a toll road set to link the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi’s Westlands, has advertised 38 vacancies including 36 toll attendants ahead of the project’s completion.

The operator also advertised 2 positions for account clerks who will need to have a degree in commerce and hold a CPA 3 to qualify.

In a notice published on Tuesday, the recruiter said the 36 toll attendants’ slots are open to candidates with a degree or diploma in any field of study.

Key responsibilities for the toll attendants will include collection of payments from customers and data entry.

They will also be tasked with maintenance of accurate records of cash payment as well as issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets.

Account clerks will be tasked with financial analysis and reporting, bookkeeping, ensuring effective administration of petty cash/imprest and preparation of daily detailed cash analysis.

The recruiter said applicants should also be aged between within 20-35 age bracket and demonstrate basic computer skills with experience in Microsoft office suite. Those interested in the position are required to send their resume quoting the job title (Toll attendant /Account clerk) on the email subject line to nairobi.expressway.hr@outlook.com.

The expressway, a public-private partnership being undertaken jointly by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is set to become operational in June 2022.

Construction of the Sh59 billion Nairobi Expressway started in October 2019 and has come at a cost for businesses and residents with motorists enduring traffic snarl-ups on Mombasa Road.

The six-lane dual carriageway was designed withing the median of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way hence necessitating traffic diversions on sections of the affected roads.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of CRBC, will operate the road for 27 years to recoup funds through toll fees.

On completion, the expressway stretching 27km across Nairobi will ease traffic flows in and out of the center of the city and provide reliable access to Nairobi’s international airport: JKIA.