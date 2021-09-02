Muturi, Kituyi, Kibwana and Karua unveil 2022 alliance in Makueni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua have unveiled a joint outfit ahead of 2022 polls.

The leaders, three of whom have declared an interest in running for President, unveiled the political movement dubbed Muungano wa Wazalendo, which translates to Unity of Patriots, following talks hosted by Governor Kibwana.

Speaking in Makueni’s Wote town, the leaders vowed to work together to consolidate a winning ticket in the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

“The only blessing we need is from God and Kenyans alone. We don’t need anybody’s blessing,” said Muturi.

The House Speaker urged Makueni people to support the new alliance saying it would champion the interest of the common man.

“I am asking that you may support us so that we walk together to ensure we get accountable leaders who have your issues at heart,” Muturi pleaded.

Speaking to journalists, Speaker Muturi said the new alliance will be holding meetings in future.

Muturi, Kituyi, Kibwana and Karua said the coalition will open its doors to other like-minded leaders with only one ultimate goal: to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Karua said the country needed change, adding that the next government cannot maintain the status quo.

“We cannot change this country by doing things the same way. We must depart from our chaotic and divisive politics to chart a new path for Kenya. We also need new leaders free from corruption,” Karua said.

She asked Governor Kibwana who is serving his second and final term to consider anointing a successor.

“The kind of development I have seen here in Makueni is great. Governor Kibwana think carefully on who succeeds you, otherwise this development will be futile,” she added.

On national politics, Karua noted that Kenya needs a development oriented individual who has a clean record.

Her sentiments were echoed by Kibwana and Kituyi who said Kenya needs visionary leader who has the country’s needs at heart.

“Don’t start a journey without a clear destination. The whole nation needs solutions and therefore we must know right now where Kenya wants to go,” Kituyi stated.

Karua is also part of a three-party league she jointly unveiled with Chama Cha Kazi’s Moses Kuria and The Service Party’s Mwangi Kiunjuri on August 12 to champion what was termed at the time as central Kenya’s interests ahead of 2022.

The group pledged to convene a conference in Limuru within three months to make resolutions on how the formation conducts its affairs.