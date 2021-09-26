Connect with us

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi with Narok leaders on September 25, 2021.

Musalia hits out at Hustler narrative, urges youth to embrace hard work

Published

NAROK, Kenya Sep 26 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has once again dismissed the hustler narrative urging Kenyans to embrace hard work in order to earn a living.

He said glorifying poverty in the name of a hustlers’ nation is a negative approach towards achieving a prosperous nation.

Speaking when he attended the burial ceremony of the late Mzee Samuel Masikonde a prominent business man in Kisiriri village Narok North Constituency in Narok County, Mudavadi maintained that for Kenya to have a brighter future all Kenyans must join hands and work towards reviving the dwindling economy to create room for growth and job creation and not depend on handouts.

Mudavadi said it is time that the leadership of this country gets its priorities right making reference to the demographic trend that is the country currently where by at least 70% of Kenya’s population consists of the youth who are either unemployed or underemployed.

“We don’t want Kenya to be a hustling nation. We want Kenya to be a thriving nation. We should not glorify the hustle and poverty we need to sweat so that we can thrive,” he said.

Mudavadi further called on Kenyans to ensure that peace prevails now and during the electioneering period as we approach the 2022 transition elections. He was quick to point out that what Kenya experienced after the 2007 elections should not happen again. Mudavadi has urged all political competitors to put Kenya first before any other political ambitions for us to have a united and prosperous Kenya post August 2022.

Also present were Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo and ANC Secretary General Simon Kamau.

Mudavadi later headed to Nakuru County as he wound up his Day one tour of the Counties of Narok and Nakuru, where he addressed Kenyans at Kaptembwa in Nakuru County. Tomorrow he will attend a church service at Gilgil Town.

