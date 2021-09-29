MPs cross party lines to pass NHIF law providing affordable healthcare for Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 29 – The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Amendment Bill which makes healthcare affordable to many.

The Ammendment Bill proposes to lower health insurance contributions for Kenyans who are 18 years and above to Sh500 per month.

While passing the Bill which seeks to initiate reforms at the 55-year-old state agency, MPs also approved changes which shall compel NHIF to establish a centralized healthcare provider management system which shall be installed and used by all empaneled providers for the purpose of management of claims, payments and data collection.

“The significance of the amendment is that it seeks the establishment of a healthcare provider management system which reduces waste,” Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo said as she lobbied support for the change.

Kimani Ichungwah, MP for Kikuyu exerted pressure on the NHIF Board and its management to immediately procure a modern system to improve its efficiency.

“It will not be possible for NHIF to standardise the cost of certain pharmaceuticals, cost of certain procedures that no private or public hospital will be able to overcharge NHIF on the basis of the billing that they do,” the Kikuyu legislator said while supporting the amendment.

The MPs also approved an amendment that exempts the national primary providers of health insurance from requirements of the Insurance Act such as contributing to Policy Holder’s compensation Fund, paying insurance premium levy, and training insurance training levy for a whole year.

Minority Leader John Mbadi (Suba North), Health Commitee Chairperson Sabina Chege (Muranga County Woman Representative) and Dave Ochieng (Ugenya) defended the provision citing that NHIF is not a commercial entity but a social health provider which must be insulated.

“NHIF is not insurance in the sense of it and so we should compare it to private insurance,” Mbadi said.

“NHIF is supposed to offer a cushion to Kenyans, especially the vulnerable access to good healthcare so the issue of competition does not come,” Chege asserted.

Bomet Central’s Ronald Tonui opposed the move as he argued that NHIF was enjoying an unfair advantage as compared to the requirement of private insurers.

“Already we have given two advantages to it and now we are adding this exemption, look at Kenya Power it does not have competition and that is why it is ineffective,” he pointed out.

There was also heated debate before MPs passed a transitional clause which would guarantee the current board members and CEO remain in office even after the amended bill becomes effective upon assent by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

House Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah applauded their colleagues for rising above political party allegiances to pass the proposed law which offers the best chance of providing affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

“It is important to note that we have made provisions especially for unemployed youth who have no source of income to work with NHIF board to be able to voluntarily offer contributions to the board and benefit from healthcare,” Ichungwah said.

During debate by the Committee of the Whole House on Tuesday, MPs rejected the National Assembly’s Committee on Health amendments, which sought to have the national and county governments foot the bills for the 5.1 million poor households.

“A person who has attained the age of 18 years and is not a beneficiary shall register as a member of the fund,” a new clause, introduced last evening to the Bill states.

Kenyan employers breathed a sigh of relief after the MPs rejected an amendment which would have compelled them to match workers’ monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund after lawmakers rejected the proposal fronted by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah.

MPs unanimously shot down the proposal saying that it will be akin to forcing the employers to top their worker’s contributions.

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) had petitioned Parliament to reject the proposal in the Bill compelling them to match their workers’ NHIF contributions, saying it will be an added burden as they struggle to recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers were facing up to Sh1,700 additional monthly statutory deductions per worker under the Bill but Leader of Majority Kimunya lobbied MPs to make changes to have employers top up their employees’ contributions instead of matching them.

Employers with workers earning less than Sh12,000 will now be compelled to top up their employees’ contributions to NHIF.

Among the changes approved by MPs include a provision that the NHIF Board will determine the rate that the unemployed youth will pay to the Fund.