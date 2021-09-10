Connect with us

The suspect lived together with her son at Ngewa Apartments in Kitengela according to sleuths who investigated the case/COURTESY

HOMICIDE

Mother detained for son’s murder in Kitengela

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a woman who reportedly tortured her son to death and later reported to the police that he had fallen off a sofa in an attempt to cover up her crime.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the DCI said the suspect identified as Mercy Mlengeka Mwauli walked to Kitengela Police Station in Kajiado County on Wednesday evening and reported that her son had fallen from a couch and sustained head injuries.

The suspect lived together with her son at Ngewa Apartments in Kitengela according to sleuths who investigated the case.

“The boy, Sunny Dickens Anjichi, was rushed to the nearby Shalom Hospital, but unfortunately breathed his last as doctors and nurses made frantic efforts to save his life. It wasn’t until an autopsy was conducted at the hospital’s mortuary this morning on the request of the boy’s father, that police uncovered the mother’s lies,” the DCI stated.

An autopsy revealed that the victim had actually died of severe injuries inflicted on his body.

“Pathologists established that the minor had severe bruises on the lower limbs. There was also severe bleeding on the upper limbs, the arms, thighs and the head,” the bureau of criminal investigations revealed.

The DCI stated that the postmortem exam was witnessed by the victim’s father, Dick Anjichi Ndubukhile.

Following the findings, the DCI sleuths visited the scene of crime where they questioned the child’s mother and the building’s caretaker.

“It was established that the child had been savagely attacked by the mother over an unknown issue. The woman was swiftly arrested and placed in custody awaiting her fate in court. She’ll face murder charges once investigations are completed,” the agency said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

