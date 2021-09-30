Moi pledges transformation as KANU seeks another chance to govern

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – KANU’s Chairperson and the party’s 2022 presidential flag-bearer Gideon Moi says he is Kenya’s best bet in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Baringo Senator who on Thursday was officially endorsed by KANU’s National Governing Council as its candidate in the 2022 State House race said he has what it takes to transform Kenya.

“The 2022 election will be a defining moment for this county. It will be an opportunity to uphold the dignity of our people and to draw a line between their fears and the hope of a better future. It is either we let our country slide into the hands of distractive forces or secure this nation with a progressive and visionary leadership and for the latter to happen we must do things differently,” he said.

Whereas KANU has been on the sidelines for close to 20 years now in presidential politics opting not to field a candidate since 2002 when President Kenyatta was the party’s candidate but lost to former President Mwai Kibaki, Moi announced that KANU was back with a bang.

“We are KANU fresh and with the renewal comes even a greater resolve,” he said as he outlined that his presidency will focus on key among other issues the poor and the marginalized, the pastoralists, fight against corruption, protecting the interest of the farmers/business owners and improving the healthcare system in the country.

The revamped KANU Fresh is centered on empowering Kenyans through advocating for equitable distribution of resources, strengthening institutions, and promoting the culture of democratic governance.

“Our ideology is simple, you should have control over your life and livelihood with minimal interference from the government,” he said.

Moi committed to hit the ground running before formally unveiling his candidature where he said he will issue a roadmap that will encompass a platform for a rapid and an inclusive development.

He was candid that his resolve to become Kenya’s fifth President is premised on his desire to better the lives of millions of Kenyans.

One Kenya Alliance leaders who were present during the ceremony committed to support Moi with ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi noting the partnership will be hinged on building a better and prosperous Kenya.

“We are ready to work together with the sole purpose of building a better future where Kenyans feel safe, secure and experience growth,” he said.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka described Moi as a truthful leader and also assured him of his support as he hinted at a possible merger with him post 2022 with a view of transforming KANU inti a national outfit.

“I am ready and able and willing to walk this journey with KANU because together we can build a prosperous nation,” he said.

It still unclear on who will be the official flagbearer of the alliance with three of its partners including Moi, Mudavadi and Kalonzo having all declared interest for the country’s top seat.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been leading efforts to convince the leaders to drop their bid and instead support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2022 but the leaders are still non-committal.

Odinga who was the Chief Guest of the function asked Moi not to be to be daunted by his critics who refer to him as a dynasty.

“Stand firm and let no one tell you that you are a dynasty. You are running your own race. Your father Mzee Moi fought for his space and form poverty and with his hard work he managed to ascend to presidency,” he said.

KANU’s Secretary General Nick Salat challenged Moi not to cede to anyone in the race to State House.

“You have our blessings. We are behind you,” he said.

Moi took over the party’s leadership from President Kenyatta in 2012.