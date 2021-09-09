Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (pictured) on Thursday asked Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to expedite plans for a retreat with regional, county and sub-county commissioners/CFM-FILE.

CONTAINMENT RULES

Matiangi clears retreat for administration officials, says containment rules curtailing planning

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is set to reactivate planned meetings including a meeting with regional and county administration officials which had been suspended in conformity with a ban on gatherings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the ban on meetings which has been in place for well over a year in part of coronavirus containment efforts for an additional 6o days from August 18.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Thursday asked Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to expedite plans for a retreat with regional, county and sub-county commissioners.

“We used this to our own detriment and since it doesn’t look like coronavirus is a challenge that we’re going to leave behind us we can as well find a way of getting together,” he said.

Matiangi’s remarks came a day after the health ministry indicated it was seeking consensus with political leaders who have been cited for flagrant violations of the ban amid heighted political activities ahead of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

More to follow…

