Martha Karua, the iron lady from Mt Kenya is back!

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21-Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who was once commonly referred to as the ‘Iron Lady’ is back on the political stage, and in a big way.

Karua has been named the Spokesperson of the “Mount Kenya Unity caucus”, a grouping of leaders championing for the rights of the vote-rich region ahead of next year’s General Election when its leader President Uhuru Kenyatta will exit the stage.

The leaders who include Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria of Chama cha Kazi party, Mwangi Kiunjuri of the The Service Party (TSP) and former Kiambu Governor Mwangi Kiunjuri have been meeting with other influential politicians from the region to up their negotiating powers.

“Our objective is to unite Mt Kenya and the diaspora not only for the 2022 General Election, but we are also thinking of a forum that will outlive us where people come together to chat way forward on things that matter to the people of the region,” Karua said Monday when she was named the group’s Spokesperson.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege had attended meetings initial meetings of the grouping but they are lately reading from a different script.

On Monday, Karua said they have vowed to embrace multiparty democracy even as they strategize on uniting the vote rich block ahead of the election.

The group is particularly keen to strengthen individual parties to be able to strengthen their negotiating power with presidential aspirants for pre-coalition agreements.

“We have seen in the history of our country that monolithic parties become oppressive. Apart from coming together with unity of purpose, we remain individuals,” Karua noted.

The Gatundu South MP and Kiunjuri were initially seen to lean towards Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party before they drifted away when the DP made it clear he is not keen on building political alliances or coalitions.

Both Kuria and Kiunjuri have vowed to maintain their parties saying they will only negotiate on a pre-election coalition pact with like-minded presidential aspirants.

“Every time the mountain meets, great things happen. We are very clear in our mind that nobody can stop any community from coming together and articulate the issues,” Kiunjuri said.

Politician and Human rights activist Koigi wa Wamwere urged various regions to unite in order to articulate the issues facing them.

“Mt.Kenya doesn’t meet to conspire against the unity of the country. We are all convinced that the sooner all parts of the country unite to talk about their issues, the more the country will unite,” he said.