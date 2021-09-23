Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Detectives also arrested her accomplice, a taxi driver with whom she executed the plot and the driver's girlfriend/FILE

crime

Married woman who faked kidnapping smoked out from hideout with taxi driver 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A married woman who disappeared Friday and claimed to have been kidnapped has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Detectives also arrested her accomplice, a taxi driver with whom she executed the plot and the driver’s girlfriend.

Jane Wairimu disappeared on Friday, September 17, and later called her husband Brian Mutuku alleging she had been kidnapped by unknown people who were demanding Sh200,000 as ransom.

“That night as he was pondering his next move, a distraught Mutuku received a call from his wife who sounded panic stricken, claiming to have been kidnapped by unknown people who were demanding Sh200,000 as ransom,” DCI tweeted.

“She claimed to have been kidnapped as she was walking along Loita street in Nairobi’s central business district. The worried husband immediately filed a missing person’s report at DCI Embakasi.”

Wairimu’s family and the husband raised Sh17,000 and sent it to the alleged kidnappers but an investigation established that the money was being sent to the taxi driver who was with Wairimu in a house in Malaa, Machakos County.

The family raised an additional Sh40,000 which was withdrawn in Mtito-Andei, Makueni, by the taxi driver having further traveled with Wairimu from their initial hideout in Machakos.

DCI’s Special Service Unit and Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau established that the alleged kidnapper identified as Richard Mogire had promised his 21-year-old girlfriend, a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, a weekend outing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“How Mogire convinced his campus girl to hang on and play ball yet she wasn’t part of the initial plan, still remains a puzzle,” DCI said.

Wairimu told detectives that she had forced her disappearance to get away from creditors who were on her neck even as Mogire and her 21-year-old girlfriend were taken picked up for questioning on the incident.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

2 gangsters gunned down in Embakasi, firearm linked to recent murder recovered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Two gangsters have been shot dead and a firearm recovered following a night raid by Nairobi-based detectives drawn from different...

5 days ago

crime

Man arrested for beating wife to death, then ferried her home in a wheelbarrow

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – A man was arrested in Siaya County on Saturday for beating his wife to death after tracing her to...

September 12, 2021

HOMICIDE

Mother detained for son’s murder in Kitengela

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a woman who reportedly tortured her son to death...

September 10, 2021

Kenya

Prosecution closes case in Willy Kimani murder trial after presenting all evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The prosecution on Thursday closed its case in the murder trial of slain lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a driver,...

September 9, 2021

Kenya

Man arrested in Baringo after neighbour was electrocuted in his homestead

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – A man has been arrested in Baringo following the electrocution of his neighbour at his homestead. According to police,...

September 7, 2021

County News

It’s murder charge for 5 Mombasa cops over death of a detainee in custody

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 –  Five police officers will be charged with murder in Mombasa on Wednesday following the death of a detainee at Changamwe...

September 7, 2021