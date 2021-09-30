Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

crime

Man kills his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walks to the police station to report

Published

KAPENGURIA, Kenya Sep 30 – A man killed his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walked to the nearest police station to report and hand himself in for arrest.

 

In what sounds like a movie script, the 29-year-old man identified as Nelson Baraza alias Tupa Tupa casually walked to Kapenguria Police Station in West Pokot County on Wednesday evening and asked detectives to accompany him so as to show them his girlfriend’s body.

 

“He told our officers that he had murdered his girlfriend and didn’t want her kin and our officers to spend valuable time looking for her,” the DCI said in a statement narrating the bizarre ordeal, “The officers who were bemused by the man’s confession questioned him further on the veracity of his claims, since such admissions are hard to come by.”

 

And when the detectives were convinced by his claim, they drove with him to the scene where he led them to a maize plantation.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Upon arrival on the foot of Kamatira hills, 10 kilometres away from the station, they were confronted by the body of the 20-year-old Egla Chepkorir sprawled under a tree in the middle of a maize plantation,” the DCI added.

 

According to detectives, Baraza explained that he killed Egla after “he found out that she had been in a clandestine love affair with another man. With the pain of betrayal too much to bear, he lured her to the plantation and brutally murdered her using a leso before walking to the police station to book himself for the murder.”

 

The leso was recovered as evidence and Baraza arrested.

 

The DCI said the man is now locked up in preparation for a court appearance to answer to a murder charge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenya sustains low COVID-19 positivity rate as 260 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30- Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 infections Thursday that were detected from a sample size of 6,226. The Health Ministry said...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Businessman Mukuria Ngamau handed 27 years or Sh720mn fine over Youth Fund fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30-Businessman Mukuria Ngamau was on Thursday handed a 27-year jail term of an alternative fine of Sh 720 million, after the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya set to preside over UN Security Council for the month of October

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Kenya will preside over the affairs of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the month of October 201...

2 hours ago

World

How UK policeman raped and murdered woman on fake coronavirus arrest

London (AFP), Sep 29 – A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s covid-19 positivity rate settles at 6.4 percent as 400 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29- Kenya recorded 404 new COVID-19 positive cases Wednesday raising the total caseload to 249,174. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi worries Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – A surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has triggered a crackdown 0n foreigners staying illegally in Kenya....

1 day ago

Kenya

Uhuru’s Cabinet Reshuffle: Wamalwa moves to Defence as Keter sent to Devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffled his Cabinet Wednesday, sending Eugene Wamalwa to the Defence Ministry where he will replace Monica...

1 day ago

Kenya

Chiloba’s new appointment touches raw nerves

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – The appointment of former electoral commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba to head the Communications Authority (CA) touched off...

1 day ago