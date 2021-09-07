Connect with us

Man arrested in Baringo after neighbour was electrocuted in his homestead

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – A man has been arrested in Baringo following the electrocution of his neighbour at his homestead.

According to police, the man identified as Cleophas Nyoka had illegally connected his fence to electricity to keep trespassers at bay.

And when his neighbour Emily Chekurgat aged 61 visited him to deliver milk on the morning of September 7, she was electrocuted when she came into contact with the fence.

“The man has been arrested and will be charged,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said of the incident that occurred in Cheptais.

Police have not indicated the charges she will face.

