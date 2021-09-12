Man arrested for beating wife to death, then ferried her home in a wheelbarrow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – A man was arrested in Siaya County on Saturday for beating his wife to death after tracing her to a drinking den.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kevin Onyango, 34, had been away the whole day on Saturday and when he went back home, he did not find his wife.

He is reported to have looked for her frantically before he traced her to a Chang’aa den in the remote part of Jera village in Ugenya.

“He found her at a Chang’aa drinking den heavily intoxicated,” the DCI said quoting witnesses, “An infuriated Onyango descended on her with kicks and blows further immobilizing her.”

42-year-old wife Emmaculate Mayavi is said to have been so drunk, he could barely stand on her feet, the DCI said relying on witness testimonies.

“He then put her on a wheelbarrow and pushed her home, where she is reported to have developed complications and passed away during the night,” the detectives said.

Kevin was later arrested and booked at Sihay police station.

He is expected in court Monday to face murder charges, the DCI said.